Jenas reacts as Mudryk makes debut after snubbing Arsenal

Jermaine Jenas has taken to Twitter to suggest that Arsenal should have made sure that they got a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk across the line after his debut for Chelsea in their draw on Saturday.

After months of links with a move to the Emirates, Mudryk ended up joining the Blues this month. Chelsea have paid £88.5 million for the Ukraine international.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

It says a lot that Mudryk has commanded such a fee. He is a young player who has not played a lot of football at senior level. He has played in the Champions League. But he was unproven in one of Europe’s top divisions.

Jenas claims Arsenal missed out not signing Mudryk

So there would have been real intrigue to see how he would get on when he came on for Chelsea in their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Graham Potter brought him on during the second-half. And while he was unable to break the deadlock in the goalless draw, he certainly did manage to make an impact.

Mudryk produced some delightful touches. And he linked up well with some of his teammates. It was clearly an exciting glimpse of what could be for Chelsea fans.

And for Arsenal supporters, it may be a little concerning. There may well be a concern that the Gunners will rue not getting a deal done.

Certainly, Jenas thinks Arsenal have missed a big trick as he took to social media during the second-half…

I think arsenal should have found a way to pay the money for mudryk 😳 jheeze he looks like a player — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) January 21, 2023

In fairness to Arsenal, it appears that they did almost everything to get a move across the line. They offered a similar amount to Chelsea. And they were prepared to pay the forward a similar amount in wages, according to The Athletic.

But Chelsea managed to sell the move to Mudryk. And ultimately, Arsenal were left to look elsewhere.

They would have known that there was a real chance that they would rue missing out. But had they been totally convinced about a deal, you would imagine that they would have never got into a situation where the door was left open for Chelsea.