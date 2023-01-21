Gary Neville reacts to Mykhaylo Mudryk debut for Chelsea at Liverpool











Mykhaylo Mudryk made his Chelsea debut today at Liverpool and he impressed in a cameo off the bench at Anfield this afternoon.

Mudryk was chased by Arsenal all window but in the end signed for Chelsea in a mega-money deal with a huge contract behind him.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

He was given minutes today off the bench and in the main, looked impressive. Mudryk got at James Milner as soon as he came on and managed to create a few big chances for the Blues near the end. His dribbling and touch looked excellent and there’s a lot to be excited about for Chelsea fans.

Of course, Arsenal fans will have been watching on with interest. As were a number of pundits, including Gary Neville, who admitted he’d have no interest in playing against the Ukrainian if he was still playing.

Seeing Mudryk for 10 mins I wouldn’t like to play against him! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2023

Mudryk looks to have plenty to offer for Chelsea and in his short time on the field he showed why Arsenal had courted him so much.

The next game will surely see Graham Potter start him. Certainly, the Chelsea players who were there before his arrival have been put on notice.

TBR’s View: Mudryk looked brilliant

Wow. What a little performance from Mykhaylo Mudryk this was. The pressure was on and boy did he settle into the game and look the part.

Chelsea very nearly won the game and it was mainly down to the Ukrainian star. He played little passes, dribbled well, and caused havoc with his speed when he got running as well.

For a first performance, this was brilliant from Mudryk. Chelsea fans and Graham Potter will be delighted with what they’ve seen, with more to come. Arsenal fans, meanwhile, might just wonder what might have been.