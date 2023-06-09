David Ornstein says club could now sell their ‘superb’ £42m player, amid reports Liverpool want him

Liverpool could well see the door open to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to David Ornstein.

Phillips has played a bit-part role for City this season but is close to winning a treble in his first season with the club.

However, talk of a move away hasn’t stopped and according to The Athletic’s Ornstein, a transfer could very much happen as the summer progresses.

Liverpool could get chance to buy Kalvin Phillips

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, Ornstein covered a range of topics around the market.

And when it came to discussing Phillips’ situation at City, he admitted that all possibilities are open at the moment.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty over Kalvin Phillips. I think Manchester City would be open to letting him go, but I am not sure he wants to go at this point so early in his Man City career,” Ornstein said

As we know, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Phillips. His name has dropped down the list of late, however, with the likes of Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram being linked.

The Reds have also signed Alexis Mac Allister this week from Brighton.

Not one to give up on

Having the ‘superb‘ Kalvin Phillips on the radar will do Liverpool no harm at all. Sure, they might not end up making their move but he remains a full international who would more than do a job.

Of course, Klopp has other targets in mind but if there is a door open for them to sign Kalvin Phillips, it’s certainly one to be explored.

Naturally, he seems to want to prove himself with City. But Liverpool are a huge club as well and if there’s game time on offer, he might fancy the jump.

City paid £42m for him last summer. And while they’ll likely want that back, this isn’t one FSG and Liverpool should rule out just yet.