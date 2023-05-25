Report: Liverpool could now sign 22-year-old who is faster than Cody Gakpo if they don't get Mason Mount











The race to sign Mason Mount this summer is heating up, and according to The Athletic, the player is edging towards a move to Manchester United.

The England international is now a target for the Red Devils, and United’s presence in this race has slightly changed Liverpool’s stance on the Chelsea midfielder.

It’s been thought for a little while that Liverpool have been keen on Mount, but now, they’re ready to give up on the 24-year-old if a bidding war ensues.

That is according to Football Transfers.

Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

However, while Liverpool are ready to give up on Mount if United’s interest persists, they do have a backup plan in place.

Indeed, according to this report, Liverpool could go for Mohammed Kudus if Mount proves to be too difficult a target.

This is very interesting to say the least as Kudus and Mount aren’t all that similar as players.

Mount is, of course, best utilised as a midfield player, but Kudus is much more versatile than that.

He can play on either wing, up front as well as in a number 10 role. This versatility will, of course, be a huge bonus for Liverpool, but the Ghanaian wouldn’t really help too much towards sorting the Reds’ current midfield conundrum.

However, with Kudus proving to be quite the plug-and-play footballer in recent years, perhaps he could, once again, be re-trained to play in a Jurgen Klopp midfield.

He certainly has the engine for it, while his technical ability shouldn’t be called into question either.

Kudus is also a very pacy player. In fact, according to The Speeds Database he’s one of the faster players in Europe, clocking in a higher top speed than the likes of Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo this season.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer.

Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

