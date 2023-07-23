David Ornstein claims ‘frightening’ £25m Everton target is about to sign for another club

David Ornstein claims that Marseille have agreed a deal with Watford to sign reported Everton target, Ismaila Sarr.

The journalist took to Twitter on Sunday morning and shared an update on Sarr’s future.

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the Watford star as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his attacking options.

Of course, Arnaut Danjuma is already nearing a switch to Goodison Park after the Toffees missed out on him to Tottenham back in January.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed yesterday that Everton remain keen on signing Sarr, despite interest from Marseille.

But it seems the Ligue 1 outfit have beaten Everton to signing the 25-year-old.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Marseille set to sign Sarr

Ornstein claims that Sarr is set to undergo his medical with Marseille on Monday.

The French outfit have agreed a deal with Watford to sign the winger, with personal terms already in place.

Sarr has been long-linked with a switch to Goodison Park after impressing for Watford.

The £25 million-rated forward netted 10 times in the Championship last season while providing six assists along the way.

He impressed in the Premier League for the Hornets too, but his good form wasn’t enough to help them avoid relegation during the 2019-20 campaign.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer and Sarr would have been a brilliant addition to Dyche’s side.

But with Danjuma nearing a switch to Merseyside, Dyche probably won’t be too worried about missing out on Sarr.

The Toffees have also snapped up Ashley Young on a free transfer and will be hoping to bring some fresh faces through the door over the coming weeks.