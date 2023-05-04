David Moyes suggests West Ham have another injury problem after last night's game











West Ham United manager David Moyes has shared that Vladimir Coufal is the latest player to be added to their growing injury list.

Moyes was speaking to the press, via Football London, after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

It was a spirited performance from West Ham amid several absences in the side.

The Hammers were able to name just seven substitutes last night including two goalkeepers.

Illness swept through the squad, ruling out captain Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek.

Kurt Zouma also limped off in their previous match against Crystal Palace.

West Ham managed to get to half-time without conceding, but couldn’t resist the onslaught of pressure from the league leaders.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Nathan Ake scored his first league of the season before a record-breaking goal from Erling Haaland.

Phil Foden completed the victory, but at this point, Hammers fans were simply hoping for no more injuries.

Moyes confirmed after the match that Vladimir Coufal had also suffered an injury last night.

He was replaced by Ben Johnson on the hour mark after doing a great job keeping Jack Grealish quiet.

Moyes confirms Coufal injury

Asked about the Czech international’s fitness, Moyes said: “He felt his hamstring, so we’re not sure. We’ll get him scanned in the morning, we’ll see how he is.”

Coufal is somewhat of a cult hero at West Ham, having followed fellow countryman Tomas Soucek to the London Stadium.

The pair proved they were capable of quickly stepping up from the Czech top flight.

They’ve both enjoyed their best season in claret and blue, both being accused of ‘running in quicksand’ earlier in the campaign.

There were previously suggestions Coufal wasn’t part of David Moyes’s plans, but injury after injury in their back line has given him opportunities to step up.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham have barely had a consistent defence all season, and that’s played a part in their domestic struggles.

They now face a huge game in the Europa Conference League without another senior player.

Although Moyes gave West Ham’s young players opportunities earlier in the competition, he won’t want to take any risks in a semi-final.

He’ll be hoping Coufal isn’t ruled out for too long with the season coming to an end very soon.

Show all