West Ham United manager David Moyes has said attacker Jarrod Bowen is now playing the best football of his career.

Moyes was speaking to BBC Match of the Day after a straightforward win over Sheffield United.

There are no easy games in the Premier League and David Moyes would have been well aware of the threat Sheffield United could cause yesterday.

Off the back of their 8-0 humiliation by Newcastle, he would have expected a response from Paul Heckingbottom’s team.

However, two first-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek helped the Hammers record a well-deserved victory.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The first goal was a fantastically worked move and shows just how well the team are playing under Moyes this season.

Bowen started the attack that went through several West Ham players before finding the England international.

He finished Vladimir Coufal’s cutback to give the home side the lead before Soucek doubled their advantage before half-time.

Moyes has praised Bowen and believes he’s in the best form of his career right now.

After being snubbed by Gareth Southgate last month, it will be interesting to see if he can earn a call-up to the Three Lions squad for the next round of internationals.

Moyes hails West Ham star Bowen

Asked about the 26-year-old after the match, Moyes said: “He’s as good as he’s ever been at the moment, he really is.

“He’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s a threat. It was a lovely finish today but more importantly, his all-round game has got much better.”

Moyes has been full of praise for Bowen this season and believes that the West Ham star is even better than many fans realise.

It’s unsurprising that Bowen has been linked with a move elsewhere, with Liverpool eyeing him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Given the way West Ham are playing right now, it’s unlikely that Bowen will be in any rush to move.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

He’s got personal connections to the club and with a Europa League campaign to concentrate on, West Ham are potentially just one season away from the Champions League.

Moyes will want to make sure his squad don’t get too carried away at this stage of the season.

However, they’re pulling away from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea who before the season started they would have considered challengers to their European aspirations.