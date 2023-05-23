Darren Bent thinks Liverpool could sign 'unbelievable' player he'd love at Arsenal











Darren Bent has suggested that he would love for Arsenal to sign Moises Caicedo, but admitted that a move to Liverpool would also make plenty of sense.

Bent was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel as Arsenal prepare for a huge summer after coming so close to winning the Premier League title this season.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Gunners will return to the Champions League next year. And they will be wary of moving backwards.

Bent fears Arsenal losing out to Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo race

Certainly, one of the areas they must strengthen in is the middle of the park. Arsenal have both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo on their radar.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

David Ornstein has previously admitted that he is not sure about the possibility of Arsenal signing both Rice and Caicedo this summer.

And Darren Bent has conceded that he does not think that Arsenal will be the only team in the running to sign Caicedo. When asked where else the Ecuadorian could end up, he suggested that Anfield may be a possibility.

“Liverpool. That’s the one that makes the most sense,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel. “Obviously, I’d love him to come to Arsenal. But outside of Arsenal, that’s the one that makes the most sense. Fabinho’s getting older, hasn’t got the legs anymore.”

It is just as imperative for Liverpool to strengthen in midfield this summer. As Bent notes, Fabinho has not been the same player for much of this season.

James Milner is leaving the club. And the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are ageing. They do not appear to have anyone right at their peak.

Admittedly, Caicedo is still only 21 years of age. However, he has already established himself as one of the best in the Premier League in his position.

Arsenal can obviously offer Caicedo Champions League football next year. Meanwhile, that is unlikely to be the case at Anfield.

But much will depend on who offers Brighton the fee they want. The Seagulls have shown that they are prepared to dig their heels in for the price they want. They have shown that with Caicedo in January.

That is obviously going to be a huge price. But whoever pays it is clearly getting an ‘unbelievable‘ talent.