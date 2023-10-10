TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has claimed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is a much better player than Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison.

The two North London clubs have had a great start to the season. Ange Postecoglou‘s side are on top of the Premier League table, while Mikel Arteta‘s men are level points with them. Odegaard and Maddison are the key men for either side, but who is better? Bent has the answer.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Darren Bent says Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard is better than James Maddison

As soon as Tottenham signed James Maddison in the summer, it was inevitable that he would be compared to Arsenal‘s star attacking midfielder, Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has been an incredible player for Arteta’s side since he joined them on a permanent deal from Real Madrid two years ago. He is their captain and the one who has stepped up and delivered on numerous occasions for the Gunners.

Maddison, on the other hand, is Tottenham’s main man. He has been fantastic since the start of this season, picking up five assists and scoring two goals in eight Premier League appearances.

TalkSPORT host Andy Goldstein asked Darren Bent who he thinks is the better player. Bent remained adamant that Odegaard is far superior to Maddison.

He said on talkSPORT: “Odegaard is the better player. Okay, he has had a couple of bad games, but over the last 18 months, Odegaard has been unbelievable.”

When asked who has been the better player this season, Bent stuck to his guns and said: “I’m going to still go Odegaard.”

A never-ending debate

Arsenal fans will always pick Martin Odegaard, while there’s just no way Tottenham supporters will choose the Gunners skipper over James Maddison.

The one thing both sets of fans should agree on is that the two attacking midfielders are up there with the best in the Premier League.

Maddison has been incredible for Tottenham this season. He is one of the biggest reasons why they are on top of the Premier League table, and if he keeps playing at this level, Spurs could achieve something really special.

Odegaard, like Bent said, has had a couple of underwhelming games this season, but he is still an unbelievable player. He has added goals to his game since the start of last season, and he will be key if Arsenal are to go on and win the Premier League this term.