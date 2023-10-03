Arsenal have some truly fantastic players on their books at the moment, but perhaps the most important player at Arsenal right now is Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has been absolutely fantastic over the past 18 months, and his great form is showing no signs of slowing down.

He showed again at the weekend against Bournemouth what he is capable of when he’s at his very best, and, as you can imagine, he’s earned all sorts of praise for his performance against the Cherries.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Don Hutchison has been speaking incredibly highly of Odegaard, even going as far as to compare him to Kevin De Bruyne in terms of his influence on this Arsenal team.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Odegaard as influential as De Bruyne

Hutchison spoke highly of the Arsenal skipper.

“Amazing player. He reminds me of Kevin De Bruyne in how influential he is on the pitch and how good he is on the ball. Never really panics. Always seems to make the right decisions. He gets in good areas. I think he is the one, when you talk about Erling Haaland, De Bruyne or Rodri, who make Man City tick, then I think Bukayo Saka and even more so, this man, Odegaard, he is the top man,” Hutchison said.

“He’s not particularly vocal, but he does it by his actions. When they are losing games. He then says, ‘give me the ball. I still want it. I will still take it in tight areas.’ He’s 24 and to be captain of Arsenal. What a position to be in. Unbelievable player.”

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Brilliant

As Hutchison says, Odegaard is becoming just as important to Arsenal as De Bruyne is for Man City, and that’s because he’s so, so talented.

Only a truly special player can become a talisman in a title-chasing team, especially from the midfield, and there aren’t many players in world football who fit into that category at the moment.

In terms of technical ability, reading the game and unlocking defences, Odegaard is up there with the very best on the planet these days, and Arsenal are incredibly lucky to have him.