Pundit Michael Bridges has admitted that he simply adores Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison.

Speaking on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, Bridges compared the 26-year-old midfielder to a superhero because of his range of passing.

It’s hard to understate just how big a chance James Maddison has created within the Tottenham squad.

Their style of play was lethargic under Antonio Conte during his final weeks at the club, with games being won or lost regardless of his tactics.

More often than not, unless Harry Kane bailed them out, Spurs weren’t going to win.

Now, Tottenham look like a completely different team and Michael Bridges believes much of that is down to James Maddison.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

His range of passing is exquisite, with other members of the squad actively trying to reach the same level as him.

But he’s also an expert dribbler and leader on the pitch, right now there’s little Maddison can’t do in a Spurs shirt.

Bridges raves about Tottenham star Maddison

Speaking about the England international to Mark Schwarzer, Bridges said: “[Mark] Schwarzer, I’ll tell you who I’m going to get carried away with, it’s [James] Maddison.

“I absolutely adore him. Now, Ange [Postecoglou] there was big talk he was going to Newcastle United, Ange has found him at Tottenham Hotspur.

“He is key because he’s the type of player, I mean some of the passes that this guy sees, the vision, he’s like an X-Man, it’s incredible.

“The way Ange wants to play, the way you’ve seen him for many, many years with the penetrating passes in behind the back four or angled passes, or dinked balls, Maddison has it all.

“And I think what we’ve seen from James Maddison since he’s gone there is that he can also do it in the defensive third when they’re playing out.

“He’s got the energy and the levels of fitness to do at the front end of the field and also go back and pick up the ball.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Plenty of Tottenham fans will agree with Bridges that Maddison looks like the real deal at the moment.

One of the biggest issues with Tottenham right now is their lack of squad depth in key areas.

Giovani Lo Celso has barely played this season but looks like the most natural replacement for Maddison should he pick up an injury or need a rest.

Although the Argentinian is a decent player, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the standard of football Spurs played dropped off if he was ever unavailable.