Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is very happy with the start Kai Havertz has made at the club and has praised his approach.

Speaking at this press conference via football.london, Arteta said he loves the versatility the German is bringing to the side.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta also praised Havertz‘s understanding of the roles he’s being deployed in.

Arteta said: “He’s doing really well. I think he played a really good game against City.

“He had two good chances to score and he didn’t but everything gave apart from that was excellent.

“The other day he was excellent as well, he played two different positions throughout the game – one more as an eight, one more as a ten.



“I’m really happy with what he’s bringing to the team, his intensity, his threat, his understanding of spaces, and how he is around the boys as well.

“So really happy with him.”

Havertz has now performed admirably in two roles for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old played as a lone striker against Manchester City and then as an attacking midfielder in the Premier League.

Arteta has praised how quickly Havertz has adapted to his side

It seems that with players like Havertz, Arsenal will be able to be much more pragmatic when planning for each opponent.

Arteta praised Havertz in a striking role against City, a somewhat more defensive approach.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He then sacrificed a defender in Gabriel to add Havertz’s quality to the midfield against Nottingham Forest.

It’s a real blow for Arsenal to see Jurrien Timber suffer such a significant injury.

Along with Havertz, Timber was a key enabler for Arteta to experiment with multiple positions.

Timber looked comfortable in all roles across the back four and could cope with a wide variety of tactical instruction.

Without Timber, it will be interesting if Arsenal do deem it necessary to seek further options in the market.

Arteta has been full of praise for his new signings as we’ve seen with Havertz, and he may have some more up his sleeve.