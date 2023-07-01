Arsenal have already beaten Real Madrid to a ‘fantastic’ signing this summer after Edu sealed the Gunners’ first transfer of the window with Kai Havertz joining from Chelsea.

That is according to the Evening Standard, which reports that Real Madrid explored rivalling Arsenal for Havertz’s transfer from Chelsea. The 24-year-old started the spending in north London this summer on June 28. He moved to Emirates Stadium on a contract to June 2028.

Edu won the race for the German’s services after agreeing to pay the Blues £62.5m, rising to £67.5m after add-ons. Chelsea accepted the Arsenal sporting director’s bid as the add-ons relate to Havertz’s performances. He left Stamford Bridge with 32 goals in 139 appearances.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid to a transfer for Kai Havertz

But Havertz’s future may have been in the Spanish capital, not the English, had Real Madrid not backed away. Los Blancos were also keen on a deal for the 37-cap international maestro. Yet the La Liga giant refused to pay Chelsea more than £43m altogether to sign the German.

Arsenal ultimately agreed on an initial deal worth nearly £20m more than Real Madrid were willing to spend on Havertz. It also saw Chelsea recoup most of the £76m they paid to Bayer Leverkusen in September 2020. Even though Havertz only had two years left on his contract.

Mikel Arteta will hope to help Kai Havertz justify the fee

For their investment, Havertz helped Chelsea win the Champions League in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. He also scored the only goal in the final to beat Manchester City. But the Blues would not win any further major honours during the German’s three years at the club.

Havertz also struggled to give the same threat he gave Bayer Leverkusen on a regular basis. Even if Graham Potter called him ‘fantastic’. So, Mikel Arteta will hope to help Havertz regain his best form and justify the greater fee Arsenal paid Chelsea than Real Madrid would spend.