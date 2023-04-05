Darren Bent asked if Evan Ferguson should look to join Tottenham











Evan Ferguson should stay exactly where he is at Brighton rather than join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent after the 18-year-old scored a brilliant goal in the Seagulls’ win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

There is little question that Evan Ferguson is one of the most ‘phenomenal‘ talents in the Premier League. He has scored four goals in 11 top-flight appearances for Roberto De Zerbi. In all competitions, he has already found the back of the net on eight occasions.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

His form is not going unnoticed. Reports have suggested that Tottenham are admirers of Ferguson. In fact, they reportedly view the Republic of Ireland international as a potential successor to Harry Kane.

Bent urges Ferguson to not join Tottenham this summer

Brighton have turned selling their players on into an art-form in recent years. So they will be realistic about what Ferguson’s future could hold. But part of the Seagulls’ success stems from selling at exactly the right time.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

They will surely field offers for Ferguson this summer. But when Bent was asked whether the youngster should go if Tottenham come calling, he suggested that he should turn down the move.

“Stay where you are. Listen, Harry Kane’s still got records he’s looking to break so he’s very much focused on himself. Rightly so, that’s up to him. But for Evan Ferguson, he’s at a club where the whole club’s evolving and he wants to be part of that,” he told talkSPORT.

“Your best footballing education is when you play on the pitch. There’s only certain scenarios, the Phil Foden one at Manchester City with Pep; where Pep knew not to send him on loan because he knew what he could create if he stayed there. Evan Ferguson’s at the most fantastic spot for himself. I would stay exactly where I am.”

Ferguson can surely see that staying put would be a really good option for him. Brighton have built such an exciting group. And they are not going to sell all of their star players in one window.

They are a team on the up. So staying for at least one more year would make a lot of sense – particularly if the clubs who come calling already have a star striker in place.

There are question marks over Harry Kane’s future. However, if he leaves, you would imagine that Tottenham would then go for a more experienced striker than Ferguson.

His time to play at the very highest level will surely come. But you can understand Bent’s advice to stay put.