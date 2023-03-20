Danny Murphy amazed by 'phenomenal' striker Tottenham now want











Danny Murphy told BBC Sport that Evan Ferguson looks to be a superstar and suggested that the maturity that the Tottenham Hotspur target shows is phenomenal.

Ferguson is making a real impact for Brighton this season. The 18-year-old scored another two goals on Sunday to book Roberto De Zerbi’s side’s spot in the last four of the FA Cup. He now has seven in all competitions this season.

His form is not going unnoticed.

Murphy amazed by Ferguson

Reports from The Sun last month claimed that Tottenham are admirers of the teenage striker. And in fact, some at Spurs see Ferguson as a potential successor to Harry Kane at some stage down the line.

That is huge praise. But it seems that Murphy sees the youngster going right to the top as he analysed his two goals in the FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend.

“This kid’s a superstar, honestly,” he told BBC Sport. “He’s got great feet. Look, bringing that down, the technical ability. Calm, powerful, plays the role really well. Don’t see him out wide, chasing lost causes.

“He stays central in there, he’s always a target. I can’t see a weakness in his game at the moment. For 18 years old, the maturity he shows in his game is phenomenal, really good.”

Tottenham face an incredible task when the time comes to replace Kane. The 29-year-old is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. And he is enjoying another stunning campaign in front of goal.

Spurs will hope that they will not need to worry about life after Kane for some time yet. But the early signs suggest that Ferguson is destined for a very special career.

Of course, Brighton have been masterful when it comes to uncovering gems. They also have an amazing knack of recovering from selling key men – promoting players exactly when they are ready to step up and replace their outgoing teammates.

That should give Ferguson’s admirers confidence that his performances are a sign of what is to come.

The problem for Tottenham is that his displays are not going under the radar at all. If he becomes available, you would imagine that many within the Premier League and worldwide are going to be setting their sights on getting a deal done.