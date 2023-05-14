Danny Rose now shares what Harry Kane has told him about his Tottenham plans for next season











Danny Rose has now shared what Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has told him about his plans for next season.

Rose was speaking on Astro SuperSport after another disappointing defeat for Tottenham.

This time it was Aston Villa who came away with three points against a poor Spurs side.

They didn’t get going until the final part of the match and by then it was too late.

Jacob Ramsey had already given the hosts an early lead before Douglas Luiz doubled their advantage from a set piece.

Ryan Mason has been dealt a tough hand at Spurs, with plenty of speculation about who might be appointed next season.

No decision has been made yet, although it won’t be Julian Nagelsmann on the Tottenham bench.

The future of Harry Kane is one of the biggest and most important decisions the club have to make this summer.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on May 13, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The 29-year-old only has one year left on his current deal, and some of Europe’s top clubs are beginning to circle.

Danny Rose has now shared that he’s spoken to Harry Kane about his plans for next season.

He seems to already have a good idea of what he’ll be doing going into the summer break.

Rose shares Kane’s plans for next season

Speaking about his old Tottenham teammate, Rose said: “I texted Harry [Kane] probably about ten days ago, just seeing how he was, and then I asked him the question, ‘What’s happening?’

“He didn’t give too much away, and then I saw him after the Man United game and we had 20 minutes.

“We spoke and he’s very much clued up on what he’s going to do next season, and for me I don’t think Daniel [Levy] holds the cards with Harry at the minute.”

Daniel Levy is in an impossible situation right now when it comes to Harry Kane.

If he decides to sell Tottenham’s star player this summer to avoid losing him for free, the fanbase will turn on him even more.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, if he keeps him, there’s a chance he doesn’t sign a new deal and one of the league’s best players walks away for nothing.

Rose suggests that Kane already has a good idea of what he’ll be doing next season.

Given the price tag that will likely be attached to him by Levy, it’s hard to see him moving.

However, he’s in a position of power right now, and who comes in as Tottenham’s next manager will immediately have to get to work to convince Kane that there’s a project worth sticking with.

