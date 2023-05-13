Report shares what Tottenham fans chanted at Levy immediately after kick-off at Villa











Tottenham once again lost in the Premier League, this time at Aston Villa, as their woeful habit of conceding early goals continued.

Spurs were behind in the opening ten minutes once again at Villa Park. Only this time, there was no fightback as Villa added a second before Harry Kane’s late penalty proved nothing but a consolation for Spurs.

And according to Football London, it was not a happy away end once again.



Tottenham fans aim chants at Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy is getting pretty used to taking some stick from the Spurs fans. But news last night of Julian Nagelsmann no longer being considered as next manager seems to have lit the fire further.

Indeed, according to Football London, it took just a matter of seconds today at Villa Park for the fans to make their feelings towards Levy known.

It’s claimed that chants for Levy to leave the club could be heard immediately after kick-off. And while the chanting has been a regular feature of the season in general, being heard so early is said to be surprising.

Levy knows he now faces one of the biggest appointments of his time at Tottenham.

TBR’s View: Toxic atmosphere not helping

Tottenham really are a club in a state at the moment. There seems little in the way of connection with the fans and Ryan Mason isn’t getting results since taking over.

Levy continues to sit in the background and be a target. And that was on display in abundance today.

While some of the chanting is a bit OTT at times, calls for Levy to go are reasonable enough from Spurs fans. He has simply got things wrong and the latest blow with Nagelsmann is just another example.

Tottenham fans are right to protest. But in the main, it won’t be helping the team and really, this season needs to end.

