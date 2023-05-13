‘He really wanted’: Julian Nagelsmann really wanted something Tottenham just couldn’t offer him - journalist











Julian Nagelsmann really wanted one thing that Tottenham couldn’t offer him next season according to Julian Laurens.

Speaking on ESPN, the journalist was addressing the news that Nagelsmann will not be the next Tottenham manager, and he says that the German himself wasn’t convinced by the idea of moving to north London from day one.

Understandably, the former Bayern Munich boss has high standards, and he was very keen to take over a team that would be playing in the Champions League next season, and barring a completely improbable turn of events, Spurs will not be dining at the top table of European football next term.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Nagelsmann wanted Champions League football

Laurens shared what he knows about the German manager.

“I don’t want to be mean with Spurs, but I think Nagelsmann wasn’t convinced from the beginning by the project, the absence of a Sporting Director, the fact there won’t be Champions League football next season. Nagelsmann really wanted a team that could play in the Champions League and challenge for titles, but that wasn’t the case at Spurs, so it was a very long shot at the beginning,” Laurens said.

Can do better

Spurs fans won’t like to hear this, but the reality is that Julian Nagelsmann can do better than Tottenham.

Yes, he was sacked by Bayern Munich, but his stock in the game is still incredibly high, and it’s just a matter of time before one of Europe’s elites come knocking.

With the PSG and Real Madrid jobs potentially available this summer, Nagelsmann may well have his eye on coaching one of the best teams in the world rather than a side that could even end up playing Conference League football next term.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

