Danny Rose has shared how much he enjoyed playing with Son Heung-min while at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Newcastle United on Sky Sports (23/4 1:31pm), Rose was asked him old teammate.

It’s not been the easiest season for the South Korean captain.

He’s scored just eight league goals after winning the Golden Boot last year.

There’s been a general decline at Spurs, which eventually resulted in Antonio Conte being dismissed.

Tottenham have relied heavily on Harry Kane for goals and assists this campaign.

However, Son Heung-min’s form has improved in recent weeks under Cristian Stellini.

He scored in back-to-back games against Brighton and Bournemouth for the first time this season.

Rose has now said how much he enjoyed playing with Son at Tottenham, and how much he loves the game.

He admitted that the £22m forward would have been really affected by his form this season.

Rose praises Tottenham star Son

Asked what if was like to share a dressing room with the 30-year-old, Rose said: “Yeah he’s brilliant. He’s possibly one of the nicest guys I’ve met in football.

“I know he was going through a bit of a drought previously, and I know that would have really affected him because he lives and breathes football.

“It was a pleasure to share a dressing room with him.”

Son is a popular player at Tottenham, which is no surprise given Rose’s comments.

Lucas Moura has admitted he’s expecting Son to score a lot more goals soon.

Another Brazilian, Emerson Royal, has described Son as an ‘incredible player’ after his fantastic goal against Brighton.

Tottenham’s Champions League hopes will depend massively on their result against Newcastle and Manchester United this week.

They’re already at a disadvantage as they start Sunday three points behind their rivals having played a game more.

If Son can continue his good recent form, that will give them a decent chance.

However, the whole team needs to rediscover what helped them finish in the top four last season.

Otherwise, it will be another campaign in the Europe League, or perhaps even the Europa Conference League.

