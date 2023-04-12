Lucas Moura says playing alongside £22m Spurs star is a pleasure











Lucas Moura has backed Son Heung-min to score a lot more goals for Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that he is an amazing player to play alongside.

Lucas was speaking to Tottenham’s official website after a hugely significant weekend in which Son Heung-min scored his 100th Premier League goal, breaking the deadlock in the win over Brighton.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was a typical goal from the South Korean. He cut inside and curled the ball into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance.

Lucas Moura lauds Son Heung-min

It was a reminder of just how good Son can be. But of course, Tottenham fans will not have forgotten what the 30-year-old is capable of. He had previously found the back of the net 99 times for Spurs in the top-flight. And it was only a matter of time before he was able to raise the bat.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Several Tottenham players were asked to pick out their favourite goal from Son over the years. And Lucas Moura was full of praise for his teammate as he suggested a couple of standout options.

“Burnley, also the one against Chelsea, as well. Amazing player, amazing person,” he told Tottenham’s official website. “For me, it’s been a pleasure to play alongside him. I’m so happy for him for this achievement, he deserves it. He’s such a great guy, great professional and he’ll score a lot more goals for us.”

It says it all about Son that there were so many contenders to pick from. Obviously, any player who reaches a century of Premier League goals is likely to have some amazing strikers in there.

But Son has scored all kinds of goals for Spurs. And there have been some hugely significant ones as well.

It has obviously been a much more disappointing season for Son this time around. However, Lucas is clearly confident that he is going to get back to his best in the near future.

Son has been one of Tottenham’s best signings of the Premier League era at £22 million. And it would be no surprise if Saturday was not the final time he scored a landmark goal for Spurs.