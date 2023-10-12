Danny Murphy tells ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player to leave Spurs in January

Danny Murphy has urged Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier to leave the club in the January transfer window.

After a long time, Spurs have a settled squad. Ange Postecoglou has completely transformed the club, but he has no place for Dier in his side. Murphy thinks it’s time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Danny Murphy tells Eric Dier to leave Tottenham

Eric Dier has almost always been a regular for Tottenham since he joined the club.

The ‘fantastic‘ Englishman has played 360 times for Spurs in all competitions since 2014, and there have been times when he was one of the first names on the team sheet.

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, however, Dier hasn’t even had a sniff of first-team football. The 29-year-old hasn’t played a single minute this season – he didn’t even make the Premier League squad on five occasions.

It’s clear as day at this point that Postecoglou does not fancy Dier, and Murphy has urged him to cut ties with Tottenham and find himself a new club in January.

He said on talkSPORT (11 October, 12.50 pm): “He has got himself in a situation. Obviously, with a change in manger, sometimes you find yourself out of favour, and you’ve got to cut your ties. You’ve got to go!

“He is a talented lad. He can play at centre-half and in central midfield, and he will do someone a job because he’s a good player. He’s just not the most mobile.

“He has got versatility, he’s experienced. You can probably get him quite cheap as well (in January). There are a lot of clubs who will want him.”

Dier has to go

Eric Dier’s Tottenham contract will expire at the end of this season.

The Spurs defender was of interest to multiple clubs in the summer, but no move materialised in the end. It was claimed that he wanted to fight for his place under Postecoglou this season.

However, it really does look like it’s a waste of time, doesn’t it? Dier needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career, and a move away in January makes the perfect sense.

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sign him at Roma – that would be an amazing move for him.