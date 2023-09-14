Danny Murphy has admitted that he would start Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham over Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice for England.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube after the latest international break.

Gareth Southgate has some big decisions to make in the run-up to next year’s European Championships.

Although England haven’t technically qualified yet, the Three Lions should confirm their place in Germany very soon.

Southgate will be hoping that his most important players come into next summer’s tournament in the best form possible.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham made two of the biggest moves of the summer transfer window and will play key roles for England.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The young midfielder has been incredible since joining Real Madrid and is in brilliant goalscoring form.

Rice has hit the ground running at Arsenal too, but Murphy thinks Bellingham is more important to England right now.

The ‘superstar’ midfielder continues to go from strength to strength despite being just 20 years old.

Murphy picks Bellingham over Rice

Murphy was asked to pick one player, bench one player and leave one player out of the England squad.

He was given the choice between Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount and said: “[Jude] Bellingham start, [Declan] Rice on the bench, [Mason] Mount out.”

In reality, it’s a decision that Gareth Southgate will never have to make.

Although both players are midfielders, they play completely different roles in the side.

Declan Rice is currently playing in a two-man pivot in front of England’s defence.

He was partnered by Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips during the latest international break although neither player’s place in the squad for next summer is guaranteed.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Bellingham was then picked to play in a more attacking role and against Scotland he was unbelievable.

Murphy choosing Bellingham over Rice still feels harsh on the Arsenal man who must be one of the first players on Southgate’s team sheet.

Joe Cole and Ally McCoist were both very impressed with the 24-year-old at Hampden Park.

He’s now closing in 50 England caps and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up reaching a century of appearances for his team.