Ally McCoist couldn’t believe what Declan Rice did for England last night

Ally McCoist was left stunned by a piece of defending that Arsenal’s Declan Rice pulled off for England against Scotland last night.

McCoist was speaking on Channel 4’s live coverage of England’s 3-1 win against their rivals.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

And when former Arsenal man Kieran Tierney whipped a dangerous ball into England’s box, McCoist couldn’t believe how calmly Rice dealt with it.

Rice pulled off a cushioned header back to Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsdale and suddenly a tricky situation was relieved for England.

McCoist was so impressed when talking to co-commentator Dion Dublin.

He said: “I think he meant that, you know,

“That’s tremendous defending. I’ve got to say.

“It’s a good ball in, Rice sees it, yeah I think he just knocks it back to the goalkeeper.”

And whilst Rice is unlikely to make the headlines after last night’s win, he again produced a world-class performance.

Like West Ham fans have for years, Arsenal and England fans are now becoming accustomed to Rice being top level game after game.

McCoist was stunned by Arsenal’s Rice for England last night

Of course another Arsenal player who enjoyed a successful night was Aaron Ramsdale.

Although he was unfortunate to lose his clean sheet owing to an own goal, Ramsdale looked assured in his passing under pressure.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Much like Rice, Ramsdale will be hoping that his England performance will put him in good standing for Arsenal this weekend.

It’s well documented that Ramsdale’s place is now heavily under threat by the newly arrived David Raya.

But with Ramsdale in good form and with a tough trip to Goodison Park on the horizon, it doesn’t appear to make sense for a change right now.

However, Mikel Arteta will ultimately have his own ideas about what is best for Arsenal.

But one thing that is for sure, Declan Rice is going to continue to be a key performer for both Arsenal and England for some time.