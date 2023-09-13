Joe Cole left amazed by 24-year-old Arsenal player’s international display last night

Joe Cole was left seriously impressed by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice’s display against Scotland last night.

The Chelsea legend was speaking on Channel 4 Sport and singled out Rice for praise at half-time.

Rice was handed yet another start for England last night as Gareth Southgate’s men picked up a 3-1 win at Hampden Park.

The 24-year-old was partnered by Kalvin Phillips in midfield in Scotland last night, with Jude Bellingham playing a more advanced role.

Bellingham stole the show with a masterful display in midfield, but Joe Cole was impressed with Rice and Phillips too.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Cole amazed by Rice’s latest England display

Speaking on Channel 4’s coverage of last night’s game, Cole highlighted Rice’s display in midfield.

“I think Rice and Phillips have dominated in the midfield,” the pundit said.

He added: “I don’t think there have been many better first-half performances under Gareth for this England team.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Rice has become an integral part of England’s side over the past couple of years and played the full 90 minutes once again last night.

The Arsenal star also played the entire game against Ukraine and has been a mainstay under Southgate.

He impressed once again last night at the base of midfield and it’s fair to say he’s enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Arsenal.

The Gunners have picked up one of the best holding midfielders in Europe and while he didn’t come cheap, he’s proving to be worth every penny so far.

Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale was also handed a rare opportunity in an England shirt and put in a composed display between the sticks.