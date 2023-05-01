Leeds considering 40-year-old Englishman to replace Javi Gracia











Leeds United are considering sacking Javi Gracia already and putting Michael Skubala back in the managerial hotseat for the time being.

Gracia saw his Leeds side lose once again at the weekend. Worryingly for the Leeds board, it was another defensive disaster as four more goals were conceded.

And according to The Telegraph, the Leeds board are meeting today to decide whether or not to sack Gracia.

In his place, it’s claimed the board are thinking of putting Mike Skubala back in charge for the final four games. The Telegraph writes how Skubala is well-respected by the Leeds players and board and they hope he can provide one last spark in what has been a miserable season overall.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Skubala stepped up to the plate when Jesse Marsch was sacked before and did well enough to impress. He has remained at the club, despite Gracia’s appointment.

Former Watford boss Gracia had initially started quite well but results have been dire recently. Leeds look certain to go down as it stands, despite being outside the bottom three.

They face Newcastle, Man City, West Ham and Tottenham in their final four games. On paper, points are looking hard to come by and the board are considering if a quick change will spark a revival.

TBR’s View: Gracia having a nightmare at Leeds

The Leeds board are well and truly hitting the panic button here. They made a bizarre decision with Jesse Marsch after the window and are now looking like being relegated.

The decision to move Gracia on now might be worth the punt. Results and performances have been terrible of late and Gracia seems to be offering little.

If Skubala can come in and get one win, then it might be enough. As it stands, under Gracia, that one win seems massively unlikely.