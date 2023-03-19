Danny Gabbidon seriously impressed by Aaron Ramsdale after key first-half moment











Danny Gabbidon was seriously impressed with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after a brilliant early save against Crystal Palace.

Commentating on BBC Radio 5 Live, Gabbidon was blown away by the 24-year-old’s athleticism.

It was a frantic start to the match with both sides looking to start quickly.

There would be no return to his old side for Patrick Vieira who was sacked by Palace two days before the game.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It meant Arsenal would have to deal with a new manager bounce from a side who haven’t won in the league this calendar year.

Although the Gunners have been sensational going forward, their defence has impressed as well.

Aaron Ramsdale has been key to that for Arsenal, and has made plenty of big saves.

He was called into action early by Wilfried Zaha, who thought he’d opened the scoring.

However, the England international made sure he protected his clean sheet in the opening moments.

Arsenal star Ramsdale impresses Gabbidon with key save

With Zaha bearing down on goal, it took a fantastic stop from Ramsdale to prevent him opening the scoring.

“I think this is an outstanding save,” Gabbidon said. “I think he actually gets a hand on it onto the post, it then hits the back of Ramsdale and goes wide.

“But Palace have the players to hurt Arsenal on the counter attack, they win the ball back.

“It’s a lovely ball played in behind Ben White by Jeffrey Schlupp, and Zaha’s away.

“He cuts inside, strikes into that near post area by Zaha. Yeah, there’s a touch from Ramsdale onto the post.

“It comes off the back of him and then out for a corner, it’s a brilliant save.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The goalkeeper came into the match off the back of being beaten by an extraordinary strike from Pedro Goncalves in the Europa League.

His last league game saw him keep a clean sheet against Fulham, although he did have Mikel Arteta worrying at one point.

Ramsdale is extremely happy at Arsenal, and the fans are very pleased with him too as he makes important save after important save.

He’ll be hoping Arsenal’s attacker can do the business at the other end to stretch the gap at the top of the league.

