Danny Gabbidon can't believe what's happened at Tottenham now

BBC Sport pundit Danny Gabbidon couldn’t believe Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte’s rant after their draw with Southampton.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Gabbidon was very surprised by the Italian’s actions.

It was a performance and result that summed up Tottenham’s recent fortunes.

After taking the lead through Pedro Porro just before half-time, Spurs immediately allowed Southampton to equalise after the break.

Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic extended their lead, before an avoidable capitulation from Conte’s side.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Spurs allowed Theo Walcott to score his first league goal since May 2021.

Pape Matar Sarr was then adjudged to have fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the box, and James Ward-Prowse made no mistake from the spot in the final seconds.

What followed was an extremely angry Antonio Conte airing his gripes with Tottenham to the press, something Danny Gabbidon simply couldn’t believe.

All the talk over the international break will now be surrounding the Italian’s future at the club.

His position as Spurs manager is beginning to look untenable.

Gabbidon shocked by Conte’s Tottenham rant

Addressing his emotive press conference on Match of the Day 2, Gabbidon said: “Really surprised.

“I think for Conte to come out and throw the whole club under the bus, to call the players selfish, they are words which should stay in the dressing room for me or stay with the owner – not in public.

“I think you can see his frustration there, to throw away a 3-1 lead is disappointing, but to come out with those comments just feels like a man who doesn’t want to be there anymore.”

There a belief among some Tottenham players that Conte won’t be in charge for their next game against Everton.

Miguel Delaney shared on Sky Sports that the Spurs squad might not even be that bothered by his latest rant.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham fans will want Conte’s future resolved as quickly as possible, although as Gabbidon says, you can understand his frustration.

Spurs have the basis of a very strong side, but have failed to kick on and become a trophy-winning side.

Conte was always going to be incredibly demanding, and it should come as no surprise he wants the club to do more.

However, he should also be well aware of how the club operates, and massive investment was always going to be very unlikely.

