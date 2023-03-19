Journalist claims Antonio Conte will have had no effect on Tottenham's players











Tottenham have been left shell-shocked this weekend after Antonio Conte’s extraordinary rant after the 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Spurs had thrown away a 3-1 lead to draw with the Saints and after the game, Conte let loose.

During his interview, he criticised the players and ownership but refused to blame himself. It was a stunning outburst, and one which is likely to have gone down like a lead balloon in the Spurs dressing room.

Some have claimed that Conte is trying to get a reaction from his players. But speaking on Sky earlier today, journalist Miguel Delaney actually believes the Spurs players won’t be bothered due to the fact they know Conte is off anyway.

“Even if some of this what Conte said was right, if part of this is to try and get a response from the players, the effect of that is completely undermined by the fact that the players themselves probably know he’s off in the summer anyway,” Delaney said.

“So what does that do to the atmosphere of the dressing room.It won’t have the same consequences as the manager’s likely to be off and doesn’t want to be there anyway.”

TBR’s View: Tottenham are in a complete and utter mess

What looked like the dream appointment when it happened has turned into an absolute nightmare for Spurs.

Daniel Levy now has one of the biggest calls to make. Does he persist with Conte and a dressing room likely to be completely lost? Or does he go with someone like Ryan Mason, and push the boat out for Pochettino in the summer?

Either way, Levy has to get the next call right. Conte has simply not worked out. His rant at the weekend was beyond remarkable. And if he’s still in the job by next week, then Levy will have questions to answer.