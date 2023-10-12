Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham now about to change after three ‘major’ appointments

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy is set to see his role at the club change after several big appointments behind the scenes.

A report from The Athletic has provided more details on what’s going on at Spurs at the very top of the club.

It’s safe to say that Daniel Levy is a polarising figure among Tottenham fans.

The 61-year-old has been associated with Spurs for more than two decades now after initially trying to buy the club back in 1998.

He was eventually appointed to the board in 2000 and has been a major figure at the club ever since.

Tottenham have been under his control as chairman since 2001 and in that time, Spurs have gone from strength to strength off the pitch without that necessarily being reflected on it.

Levy’s role at Tottenham now looks set to change with the appointment of Johan Lange as their new technical director.

Scott Munn has now started his job as chief football officer following a protracted exit from the City Football Group, while Fabio Paratici’s hiring and subsequent departure have all meant Levy has had to quickly adapt his role to what the club needs.

Levy’s role at Tottenham about to change

The report from The Athletic talks about how Levy became ‘heavily involved’ in transfers this summer due to key staff not being in place at Spurs.

The hope was that Scott Munn would be able to work with fellow Australian Ange Postecoglou on incomings and outgoings during the most recent transfer window.

However, due to the delay in his arrival, he wasn’t able to bring in the key staff below him that would help him run the football side of things at Tottenham.

This was combined with Fabio Paratici being initially banned by FIFA before his restrictions were loosened and he now works for the club on a consultancy basis.

All three ‘major’ hires meant Levy had to be adaptable at Tottenham and fit the role the club needed at the time.

It’s safe to say that the work he did in the transfer window alongside Postecoglou appears to have been a great success.

James Maddison has been one of the best additions in the Premier League, while Micky Van de Ven is quickly becoming a fan’s favourite.

Levy has also overseen the move to one of the finest stadiums in Europe in recent years and the malaise that existed while Antonio Conte was in charge has quickly lifted.

He can thank Postecoglou for that as the Australian leads Tottenham on a very unlikely title charge.