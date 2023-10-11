‘Pretty incredible signing’: Chris Sutton says Spurs have made another amazing addition as well as Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur, somehow, managed to have a pretty incredible transfer window.

The north London club lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, but, somehow, they’ve come out of the summer as a stronger team than they were at the beginning of the summer.

Of course, James Maddison has made most of the headlines since arriving for £45m in the summer, but there are a number of signings at Tottenham that deserve massive credit, none moreso than Micky Van de Ven.

Speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, Chris Sutton has given Van de Ven his due praise, describing him as a ‘pretty incredible signing’ after his heroics against Luton at the weekend.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Van de Ven incredible

Sutton spoke highly of the defender.

“I knew they would win when they went down to 10 men. They missed so many chances in the first 10 minutes. He did it so many times up at Celtic. He carries on with his players being brave on the ball and Van de Ven has been a pretty incredible signing. I think they will continue, but I maintain this stance, they will not win the league,” Sutton said.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Mark Leech Sports Photography/Getty Images

Best new centre-half

While it’s difficult to make the case for Van de Ven being the signing of the summer, we have to say that he’s probably the best new centre-half in the Premier League.

He’s been outshining the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Pau Torres so far this season, and in a summer where a number of top clubs wanted to sign a new central defender, Spurs have done really well to unearth a gem here.

At the age of just 22, Van de Ven could get even better, and we’re excited to see how far this young man can go.