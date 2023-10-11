Robbie Savage says Tottenham have a player who’s been such ‘value for money’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has been deemed “the best signing of the summer” by Robbie Savage.

The pundit, speaking on TEAMtalk, says the Spurs summer arrival has been “fantastic” and “instrumental” for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have been brilliant in the early stages of the Premier League seasons and sit top of the table going into the international break.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Although Postecoglou has made several great signings and invigorated the players who were already at N17, Maddison is certainly the pick of the bunch.

Spurs signed the England international from Leicester City for a reported £40million in the summer, and he has registered some impressive numbers.

He has two goals and five assists from his eight Premier League outings for Tottenham so far.

Savage picked Maddison as one his three best players from the English top flight so far this season.

“You have to look at the way Spurs have started the season, top of the Premier League, and I think the signing of James Maddison was fantastic,” he said.

“He’s got five assists in the Premier League and two goals.

“The way he plays, the way the team are playing, the way Big Ange has implemented his style on Spurs, but Maddison is instrumental into the way they play.

“What a signing he’s been; value for money, he’s been the best signing of the summer.”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also made Savage’s list.

Our view

Savage is spot on. Maddison has not only been an amazing signing – arguably the best this summer based on current evidence – but also great value for money.

At just £40million, he has brought something to Spurs that they’ve been sorely missing since Christian Eriksen left.

Tottenham are in a good place right now – both in terms of the squad and the table position – and hopefully they can keep building on it after the international break.