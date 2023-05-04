Daniel Levy wants 50-year-old manager at Tottenham, two years after Paratici rejected him











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Paulo Fonseca again, two years after the Portuguese manager almost took charge of the North London club.

But! Football Club revealed yesterday that Spurs are one of the sides interested in the 50-year-old, who is currently at the helm at Lille in France.

If you’re a Spurs fan and Fonseca‘s name rings a bell, it’s because he was on the verge of becoming Jose Mourinho’s successor at Tottenham in 2021.

Tottenham want Paulo Fonseca again, two years after rejecting him

Paulo Fonseca and Tottenham’s story is a strange one.

Back in 2021, after Jose Mourinho was sacked and Ryan Mason led the club until the end of the season, Tottenham were linked with numerous managers to take charge of the club.

Fonseca was one of them, and reports revealed back then that almost everything was agreed for him to become the next Spurs manager. There was even an agreement between him and chairman Daniel Levy.

However, Fabio Paratici came in, blocked that move and Tottenham then went for Nuno Espirito Santo instead.

Speaking of what happened, Fonseca told RMC Sport in February this year: “After my departure from Roma, everything was closed (with Tottenham), everything was almost finalised.

“But there was the arrival of a new general manager (Fabio Paratici) who opted for another coach (Nuno Espirito Santo).

“It was done at the last moment but that’s football. It’s a matter of choice.”

TBR View:

If Fonseca is right and Paratici was the only one blocking his move to Tottenham, that is no longer an issue now.

The Italian had to quit his role as Spurs’ sporting director after his appeal to overturn his ban was rejected. He is no longer at Tottenham, and it’s Daniel Levy who’s calling the shots at the moment.

If Levy liked Fonseca then and he doesn’t get his top targets now, it won’t be a surprise at all to see the Spurs chairman go after the 50-year-old again this summer.

Fonseca will enter the final year of his Lille contract this summer.

