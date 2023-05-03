Report: Spurs eyeing manager who has impressed both Guardiola and Conte











Tottenham Hotspur have rekindled their interest in Diego Fonseca, according to a report from France.

Spurs are still on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds with regards to the Tottenham hotseat.

Now, But! Football – via Sport Witness – has suggested that Spurs are looking at a manager they came close to appointing in 2021.

Tottenham appeared set to appoint the Portuguese coach after verbally agreeing to a two-year contract.

Spurs went for Nuno Espirito Santo in the end, with Fabio Paratici seemingly pulling the plug on appointing Fonseca.

In September 2021, the former Roma manager told The Telegraph: “The agreement was done.

“We were planning the pre-season and Tottenham wanted an offensive coach.

“It wasn’t announced but we planned pre-season players.

“Things changed when the new managing director arrived.

“We didn’t agree with some ideas and he preferred another coach.”

Fonseca is now excelling at Lille, who are in pursuit of a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League.

But! Football Club claims that Spurs, Crystal Palace and West Ham are ‘more or less following’ the 50-year-old.

Daniel Levy, now free of Paratici at Tottenham, may well look to get another deal over the line.

Fonseca reportedly wants to see the season out at Lille, after which he may well consider his options.

The Ligue 1 club will apparently find it ‘very difficult’ to keep hold of Fonseca, with clubs now circling.

Our view

When it comes to ‘what-ifs’ at Tottenham, many wonder how Spurs would’ve fared had Mauricio Pochettino stayed.

However, you can’t help but wonder what would’ve happened had Fonseca taken the job.

Instead, Spurs got Nuno Espirito Santo.

Not that he was a bad manager, but things didn’t work out between him and Spurs.

As for Fonseca, he is a great manager who both Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte have previously praised.

He has also spoken of his love for the Premier League and his desire to manage on these shores.

However, it remains to be seen whether Fonseca would consider Spurs again. Once bitten, twice shy and all that.