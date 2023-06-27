Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, and Graeme Bailey has shared the latest on what Daniel Levy thinks about the situation.

The Englishman’s future was always going to be up in the air in this window. He’s about to enter the final year of his contract, and with Spurs not in any European competition, there is a good chance he leaves.

Daniel Levy, however, has been adamant that Kane will go nowhere. Bailey has now backed that claim on the Talking Transfers podcast.

Daniel Levy thinks Ange Postecoglou will convince Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and Tottenham are lucky to still have him at the club.

The England captain, branded as an ‘underrated‘ player, has carried Spurs on his shoulders for years, and his performances last season when nobody else delivered showed just how good he is.

Daniel Levy managed to keep Kane when Manchester City wanted him a couple of years ago. Now, German giants Bayern Munich are pushing to sign him, but the Spurs chairman is still optimistic.

Speaking about Kane, Bailey has claimed that Levy thinks new boss Ange Postecoglou will convince the Englishman to continue at Tottenham beyond the end of this summer window.

He said: “There is no fee here. There’s no fee for Daniel Levy to say someone getting close to the fee that he wants. There is no fee. He’s not taking calls.

“He really does think that Ange Postecoglou – everyone at Spurs loves Ange – they think he is going to persuade him to stay. If you think that, he is going to start the season.

“Harry Kane, unless Real Madrid come in with a huge offer to tempt in, he is going nowhere.”

TBR View:

That is good news for Tottenham fans, but there’s still a long way to go in this window.

Real Madrid may still revive their interest in Harry Kane if they can’t get their hands on Kylian Mbappe to replace Karim Benzema, while Bayern’s need for a new striker has been evident for a year now.

Kane really would be perfect for either club and his chances of winning silverware there will increase significantly too. That makes a move away a very attractive option this summer.

However, Spurs fans will be hoping Bailey is right and their star man stays put.