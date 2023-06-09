Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has reportedly decided that he wants to join Manchester United.

The Englishman, branded as an ‘underrated’ player by Jose Enrique, will enter the final year of his contract next month, and his future is still up in the air. There is a good chance he could leave Spurs this summer, and he has been linked with a few huge clubs.

Manchester United are one of them, and Football Transfers have shared some good news for the Red Devils.

Tottenham star Harry Kane wants to join Manchester United

There are very few clubs in the world who can afford to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, even when he has just a year left on his contract.

Daniel Levy will certainly demand a fortune for him, and as things stand, Real Madrid and Manchester United are probably the only two sides who can match the Spurs chairman’s demands.

The report claims that “Erik ten Hag is eager to sign Kane and Manchester United can afford the £100 million” that would be required to make Levy even consider selling him.

A bigger positive for Manchester United fans is that Kane is apparently ready to leave Spurs and join Ten Hag’s side.

He ‘wants’ the move to Old Trafford and the report claims that if Levy blocks it this summer, he’s willing to wait a year and join the Red Devils for free in 2024.

Tottenham will then get nothing for him.

TBR View:

Daniel Levy has a very difficult decision to make at Tottenham.

No chairman ever wants to lose his best player, but Kane has given everything to Spurs over the years and with just a year left on his contract and his transfer value still so high, it makes sense to cash in on him.

However, signing a replacement for Kane when Tottenham have no European football to offer is a very difficult task, and that could convince Levy to just hold on to his star man.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming weeks.

