Title-winning manager open to Tottenham move, they need to negotiate a fee for him











Arne Slot is willing to join Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs will have to negotiate a fee with Feyenoord for the Dutchman.

That’s according to TalkSPORT, who claim that Slot is open to becoming Tottenham’s next manager ahead of next season.

Spurs seem to have found their man after an exhaustive search following the departure of Antonio Conte in March.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of managers over the past two months, with Julian Nagelsmann previously the front-runner for the job.

But The Athletic reported today that Spurs are ready to make an official approach for Slot. The Dutchman has guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season over the likes of Ajax and PSV.

And it seems that Spurs will have to negotiate a sizeable fee with the Rotterdam-based side if they wish to move forward with their attempts to land Slot.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Slot open to Tottenham move

TalkSPORT reports that Slot is open to taking the Tottenham job this summer.

But the north Londoners will have to negotiate a compensation fee with Feyenoord.

Slot has a release clause in his contract worth £6 million, but this does not kick in until the end of the next campaign.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Slot has been labelled an ‘amazing’ manager after the work he’s done ay Feyenoord over the past couple of seasons.

The 44-year-old has guided the Dutch outfit to a Europa Conference League final, as well as a Europa League quarter-final this season.

But above all, he’s helped Feyenoord to their first Dutch title since the 2016/17 campaign.

Slot ticks plenty of boxes from Tottenham’s point of view due to his progressive style of play, as well as his ability to develop players.

He’s emerged as a popular choice over the past week amongst the Tottenham fan base and they will be hopeful that Daniel Levy can get this one over the line.

