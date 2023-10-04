Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was privately disappointed when Luis Sinisterra left the club on loan this summer.

A report from The Athletic has looked at all the players that departed Elland Road in the most recent transfer window.

When Daniel Farke first arrived at the club, he had a very difficult task on his hands.

After being relegated from the Premier League, plenty of Leeds players suddenly decided they wanted to move on.

Many of them had clauses in their contracts that meant they could leave on loan and they quickly took up those options when the opportunities arose.

However, as the season drew closer, there were still a few players left at the club who could have been very useful in the Championship.

Tyler Adams would have been a dominant force in the second tier, although he ended up joining Bournemouth after a failed move to Chelsea.

He was joined on the south coast by Luis Sinisterra on deadline day, although Farke was privately disappointed that he moved on.

The 24-year-old Colombian made four appearances for Leeds this season before departing for the Vitality Stadium.

At least he marked his final league game for the club this year with a goal against Ipswich.

Farke disappointed with Sinisterra departure

The report from The Athletic suggests that Farke was privately upset that Sinisterra left the club so close to the transfer window closing.

There was a legal dispute regarding the Colombian’s contract that was resolved in the week before that the manager had hoped would see him stay at the club.

As part of the move that saw Luis Sinisterra join Bournemouth, young winger Jaidon Anthony moved in the other direction.

The 23-year-old is a proven player at Championship level, providing 14 goal contributions when Bournemouth were promoted in 2022.

It’s understandable why Farke was disappointed with Sinisterra leaving so close to this summer’s transfer deadline.

He could have been a game-changing player at this level and proved in the two games he played in the Championship that he would have been brilliant this season.

However, the one concern would have been Sinisterra’s injury record.

He failed to regularly stay fit last season and the more intense Championship schedule might have caused the 24-year-old even more problems.