Fabrizio Romano says ‘incredible’ star will have Leeds medical today after surprise overnight deal

Leeds United pulled off the surprise signing of Jaidon Anthony on loan last night, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest.

The transfer window shut at 11:00 pm last night, but it wasn’t until midnight that Daniel Farke’s side announced that Anthony will be moving to Elland Road for the remainder of this season.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Jaidon Anthony will have Leeds United medical today

Leeds United received an offer from Bournemouth to sign Luis Sinnisterra on loan.

The Whites had been reluctant to let the Colombian leave all summer, but right at the end last night, they decided to sanction his loan move.

Nobody really expected much else from this deal, but out of nowhere, it was reported that Jaidon Anthony would be moving in the opposite direction as a part of the Sinisterra deal.

Right on midnight, Leeds confirmed that the talented winger had joined the club, but his move is obviously subject to a medical.

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Anthony will travel to Leeds later today to undergo medical tests and finalise his move. A deal between the clubs, however, has been signed already.

Romano tweeted: “Jaidon Anthony will travel to Leeds later today after documents signed before the close of the window.

“Season long loan from Bournemouth, sealed in the final hours.”

TBR View:

Jaidon Anthony is a very talented young player. A product of Arsenal’s prestigious Hale End academy, he has been with Bournemouth since 2016 and played a big part in helping them achieve promotion last year.

Scott Parker, who was the manager at the time, was a huge fan of Anthony. He felt the winger is someone who just never gets enough credit.

He told Bournmouth’s website in March last year: “Jaidon Anthony’s a player that goes under the radar massively, what he does for this team is nothing short of incredible at times.

“In possession, we see his qualities, his calmness, his silkiness when he makes good decisions but the stuff that goes unnoticed is his defensive side, what he brings to this team.