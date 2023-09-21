Daniel Farke seriously impressed with £1.3m Leeds player against Hull City yesterday

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was impressed with Crysencio Summerville against Hull City yesterday.

Farke was speaking to the press, via Leeds Live, after a goalless draw at the MKM Stadium last night.

Daniel Farke made two changes to the side that secured a rare away win against Millwall at the weekend.

Sam Byram and Crysencio Summerville dropped out of the side for Jamie Shackleton and Dan James.

However, the £1.3m Dutchman was called on in just the 21st minute when Wilfried Gnonto limped off last night.

Farke was impressed with Summerville last night but he couldn’t get the all-important goal for Leeds against Hull.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It was a frustrating evening for the visitors, with Leeds having 17 shots compared to Hull’s nine.

The hosts couldn’t even manage a shot on target, although Leeds didn’t fare much better.

Both teams are floating around the playoffs right now at this very early stage of the season.

No team has pulled away at the top of the table yet which will encourage Leeds fans as they begin to get going after a difficult start to the campaign.

Leeds boss Farke hails Summerville’s performance against Hull

Asked if Summerville provided the kind of reaction he wanted to see from a player on the bench, Farke said: “Yes, 100%.

“Because this is exactly what we what we need to think about the side.

“Don’t be annoyed when you’re sometimes not in the starting line-up it’s more like when you’re on the pitch, give everything for this group.

“We also got the feeling Cree it was a really good performance at Millwall but he had a difficult pre-season also came just out of injury then he had a knock against a shoulder so a few problems so we got the feeling so it makes sense, three games within six days, I also need his creativity in the next home game to start him from the bench and to bring him in when the game is a bit more settled.

“I had to bring him in earlier than I actually wanted but also his reaction, not just in possession because it is an outstanding creative player, we know this, but also how hard he worked for the team.

“This is exactly what we need and many compliments to him.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It makes sense that Farke started Summerville on the Leeds bench against Hull last night.

The Championship is a brutal league for players and if there’s any concerns over a player’s fitness, there’s no reason to risk them.

Farke has big plans for the young winger who was linked with a move away in the summer.

A season in the second tier playing regular football might be just what Summerville needs for his development.

It would be a surprise not to see him in the starting line-up against Watford on Saturday.