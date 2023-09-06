Daniel Farke now wants to play £20m Leeds player in an entirely new position

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke now reportedly wants to try Crysencio Summerville in a new position when club football returns.

According to The Athletic, Farke now sees Summerville as a number 10 rather than a winger.

And in his career to date the 21-year-old is said to have only played in the position once.

Summerville has made his name on the wing for Leeds having joined their academy back in 2021.

The Dutchman made the switch from his boyhood side Feyenoord to come to Elland Road.

Summerville’s senior Leeds career mostly began under previous Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.

The winger adapted to the Premier League quite brilliantly despite the tough context of a relegation race.

And much like Wilfried Gnonto did at times, Summerville dragged Leeds to some crucial points.

Upon relegation to the Championship, Summerville will surely now be hoping that he can become a key man for Farke’s Leeds side.

Although Summerville did actually have an opportunity to stay in the Premier League.

Promoted side Burnley made a late bid of £20m for Summerville at the end of the window but Leeds swiftly rejected it.

Farke now wants to play with Summerville as a number 10 at Leeds

Summerville is yet to really make a sustained impact under Daniel Farke owing to a groin strain early in the season.

However, with the winger now completing back to back 90 minutes, he’ll be hoping to change that after the international break.

And as stated, that could now be in a number 10 role.

Joel Piroe was deployed in the position in Leeds’ previous game, but Farke is said to prefer to have his striker more advanced.

Piroe has an excellent scoring record in the Championship, something his new manager doesn’t want to impede.

Nonetheless, it will no doubt be an exciting experiment for Leeds fans to watch over the coming months.

Farke clearly has big plans for Summerville at Leeds, and that’s no surprise given all of his potential.