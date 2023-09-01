Leeds United headed into transfer deadline day with a number of questions to answer.

The Yorkshire club may need a few new additions, while they also need to figure out which of their key players will be leaving before the deadline.

Indeed, despite the mass exodus at Elland Road already this summer, there are still a few players at the club who could be on their way out.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The likes of Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto are being linked away, but one player who doesn’t look as though he will be leaving is Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman was the subject of a bid from Burnley over the past 24 hours, but that move has been rejected, and now according to The Athletic, the attacker is set to stay at Leeds.

This is a massive boost for Leeds as the 21-year-old is undoubtedly one of their brightest and most talented young prospects.

Leeds will be hoping that the same outcome can be reached with both Sinisterra and Gnonto come the end of the day, but, as ever, it remains to be seen whether or not that is possible.

Leeds are certainly a team to keep an eye on on deadline day both in terms of incomings and outgoings.