Daniel Farke says 23-year-old Leeds player is so ‘underrated’ now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been singing the praises of young midfielder Jamie Shackleton.

Farke was speaking after Leeds suffered a penalty shootout defeat to League 2 side Salford City.

Daniel Farke made a few changes to the side that beat Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Karl Darlow was introduced in goal, while youngsters Charlie Cresswell and Leo Hjelde lined up in defence.

Matt Smith gave the hosts an unlikely lead in the first half before Pascal Struijk equalised after the break.

Leeds were all over Salford throughout the match, recording 33 shots and over 70% possession.

Farke played Jamie Shackleton at right-back for Leeds yesterday and was very happy with the 23-year-old.

Shackleton was out on loan at Millwall last season and already has plenty of Championship experience.

He could end up being an important player this season and his versatility will definitely come in handy.

Leeds boss Farke raves about Shackleton

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Farke said: “I really love Jamie. So I think he’s sometimes really underrated because he can play all positions wherever he plays, he’s always reliable, always solid, always a good teammate, gives us everything.

“Sometimes even a bit of his problem that he has to play so many different roles and sort of coming into rhythm on one more but I think he proved again tonight as his unbelievable piece of our squad and I’m really really happy to have him definitely.”

Shackleton initially came through Leeds’s academy as a central midfielder, but can also play at right-back and on the right wing in a pinch.

However, the performances of youngster Archie Gray and new signing Ethan Ampadu have limited his opportunities in his favoured role.

Not that Luke Ayling is going to be happy to lose his spot to Shackleton any time soon.

There was a suggestion that Shackleton could leave Leeds this summer but he appears to be part of Farke’s plans.

If the club do suffer an injury in midfield or at full-back, he could be the man to step in.

Leeds will be bitterly disappointed to have been knocked out by lower-league opposition yesterday, but there were at least a few positives to take.

Shackleton will be especially upset after failing to convert his spot kick which ultimately decided the tie.