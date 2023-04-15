‘Frustrating’: Leeds United’s ‘outstanding’ player will be looking to leave this summer











Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, Hayden Evans has been discussing Jamie Shackleton’s future at Leeds United.

Evans is Shackleton’s agent and a Leeds fan, and while he’d love to see his client shining at Elland Road, he’s admitted that it may be time for the ‘outstanding’ midfielder to move on this summer.

Shackleton showed a lot of promise at Leeds as a youngster, but sadly, he hasn’t been able to capitalise on his potential, and now, he needs to go and find another club where he can play regularly.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Shackleton looking to leave

Evans spoke about Shackleton’s future.

“It’s been frustrating for Jamie. You have a valuable player who can contribute and he’s not getting the minutes. Not enough minutes this season. He has another year left at Leeds, and we need to work something out on a permanent I would think,” Evans said.

“He needs to be starting games, he’s good enough, his quality hasn’t diminished at all, he trains hard and he works hard and he does well when he gets on.”

Shame

It’s a massive shame to see a player like Shackleton leaving Leeds in this manner.

Cast your mind back to Marcelo Bielsa’s first season in charge of the Whites and that playoff semi-final against Derby, and a 19-year-old Shackleton was running that game as if he was a veteran.

Sadly, injuries have hampered him and he hasn’t been able to kick on from that point.

Now, he’s firmly out of the picture at Leeds, and it sounds as though he will be on the move this summer.

Fingers crossed Shackleton can develop elsewhere and whichever team manages to get hold of him at the end of the season will be getting a very talented young man.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

