Leeds United manager Daniel Farke already knows what position he wants to play new signing Ethan Ampadu in.

The Welsh international officially joined the club this morning in a deal worth £7m plus add-ons.

Ethan Ampadu is the first senior arrival of the summer and marks a new era at Leeds under the 49ers Enterprises ownership.

The EFL only approved the takeover on Monday, but already they’re putting the wheels in motion to get the squad ready for next season.

Daniel Farke will know how huge a task he has in front of him to guide Leeds back to the Premier League.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He’s already done it twice with Norwich City, but the pressure that comes with managing a club the size of Leeds is a different challenge.

Farke will be pleased to have Ampadu through the door so quickly and has his best position in mind already.

The 22-year-old is incredibly versatile but will be glad his new manager has a set plan for him.

Farke has preferred position for Ampadu

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about Farke’s plans for the youngster.

Leeds have already lost Marc Roca in midfield and Tyler Adams’s future isn’t certain either.

Adam Forshaw is also training with the club but hasn’t put pen to paper on a contract yet amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Farke, therefore, sees Ampadu playing in central midfield but is ‘keeping an open mind’ about potentially playing him in defence.

The Welshman is a very good signing for the Championship considering his wealth of experience playing across Europe.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Farke will want Ampadu to quickly nail down a starting position in the side and regain some confidence after two relegations and a 17th-place finish in his last three seasons.

It will make a nice change for Ampadu to be playing in a side that should be competing at the top of the league.

He’s got huge potential; however, he was never able to fulfil it at Chelsea as he lacked consistency from season to season.

After signing a long-term contract at Leeds, he may finally have a platform to hone his skills in one role and develop into an excellent footballer.