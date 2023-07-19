31-year-old Adam Forshaw is weighing up his Leeds United future after receiving a new contract offer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who confirm the midfielder has also received an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Forshaw has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal by Saudi Pro League side Al-Akhdoud.

The Englishman is now a free agent after his contract at Leeds recently expired.

Forshaw is still training with the Yorkshire side who are hoping to convince him to stay for their Championship campaign.

Former manager Sam Allardyce has urged Leeds to keep the ‘outstanding’ midfielder in order to bounce straight back.

Leeds’ new manager, Daniel Farke, will be well aware of the qualities needed in a Championship squad.

The 46-year-old has previously won the Championship title with Norwich City on two different occasions.

The Leeds hierarchy will be hoping they’ve secured a manager with the experience to navigate all the challenges the division brings.

Forshaw might not sign a new contract at Leeds

It’s currently not clear if Forshaw would prefer a Leeds United stay or a move abroad.

The 31-year-old was subject to interest from multiple Championship sides but reportedly was focused on remaining at Leeds.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

The report now wonders if that stance may have changed with an offer from Saudi Arabia on the table.

Adam Forshaw arrived at Leeds back in 2018 from Middlesbrough for a fee of £4.5m.

The midfielder, who can be deployed in both an advanced and defensive roles, was instrumental for Marcelo Bielsa’s promoted side.

And Daniel Farke will be very familiar with Forshaw’s qualities having been at Norwich City during that era.

With Leeds letting several key players leave in the window they’ll be keen not to lose the services of another.

A positive for Leeds fans is they have now concluded a deal for Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu.

The 22-year-old promptly agreed a deal to join the side after the two clubs met at a total valuation of around £10m.