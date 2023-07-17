West Ham have now been offered ‘magnificent’ £20m international to replace Rice

West Ham United are searching for a replacement or two for Declan Rice and their hunt is leading to a whole host of names being linked.

The Hammers have money to spend following the sale of Rice to Arsenal. But David Moyes knows he must make a good decision in spending that cash, given the void left by the former skipper.

Replacing Rice will not be easy, of course. But a number of names are being linked with the job and according to 90Min, Leeds United have actually offered Tyler Adams to the Hammers.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

90Min claims that Adams is among the players being considered by West Ham. However, withn the USA international being up north, it remains to be seen if he’d be keen on a move to London.

The Hammers are expected to spend big if they need to get the right player in. Moyes, then, could have quite the decision to make.

Not seen the best of Adams yet

Lauded on Sky Sports last season for being ‘magnificent‘ for Leeds, you get the impression we didn’t quite see the best of Tyler Adams.

Like many at Leeds, he was probably a victim of the club descending into the Championship and with that, his best form never came to the fore.

However, a move back to the top flight could be his second coming. And with the task of replacing Rice at hand, it could be a role that Adams relishes.

Certainly, given he only cost Leeds around £20m, Adams would be a cheaper option for the Hammers.