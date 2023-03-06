Daniel Agger and Sami Hyypia absolutely loved Liverpool man’s performance against Manchester United











Daniel Agger and Sami Hyypia were both blown away by Jordan Henderson’s performance for Liverpool yesterday.

It was a game that will go down in Liverpool history, as they recorded a record win over rivals Manchester United.

Henderson took to Instagram after the game to celebrate the win and congratulate Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian broke Robbie Fowler’s record for most Premier League goals scored by a Liverpool player.

It’s hard to pick out one Liverpool player who stood out amongst the squad yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp would have been absolutely delighted that each of his starting forwards scored a brace.

Cody Gakpo’s two finishes were brilliantly taken, while Darwin Nunez continues to improve game-on-game.

Henderson may not have been in the spotlight for Liverpool yesterday, but Agger and Hyypia both praised the midfielder.

The 32-year-old’s clever cross was converted by the Uruguayan forward to make it 5-0, before he was replaced by Stefan Bajcetic.

Agger and Hyypia delighted with Liverpool skipper Henderson

After the match, Henderson posted a picture of himself with Salah, with the caption: “What a team performance that was!

“Congratulations to the king on his new record.”

Sami Hyypia loved what he saw from Liverpool and Henderson, while Daniel Agger applauded him and replied: “What a game.”

Henderson has been questioned all season, with plenty of focus on Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder in the summer.

Jude Bellingham is the name being most widely touted, but Henderson still has a key role to play at the club.

Jurgen Klopp singled him out for praise at full-time, calling him a ‘machine’.

He’s Liverpool’s leader, and even if his minutes start to reduce in future seasons, he’s still vital to the squad’s dynamic.

The man who replaced him, Stefan Bajcetic, has a huge future at the club, and Harvey Elliott really impressed.

The pair could end up being the future of Liverpool’s midfield, but more immediate investment still looks necessary.

Whether that happens or not, Henderson will be there to put in a shift and inspire his teammates.

