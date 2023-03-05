Robbie Fowler reacts with just two-words as Mo Salah breaks his Liverpool record











Mo Salah was one of the heroes for Liverpool this evening as the Reds hammered Manchester United at Anfield.

A final score of 7-0 was everything Liverpool deserved in the game. United were woeful, while the Reds were back to their devastating best and just couldn’t stop scoring in front of the Kop.

For Jurgen Klopp, it was just the performance he wanted to see. And for Mo Salah, the night had extra special memories as he soared past Robbie Fowler on Liverpool’s all-time PL goal scorers list.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Salah’s double made it 129 for the Egyptian in Liverpool red. Of course, Fowler is considered something of a god on Merseyside, and Salah will no doubt get similar respect once he’s moved on.

And in a nice touch from Fowler on social media, the former Liverpool striker took to Twitter to send a message to Salah.

The quest for Salah now will be to head towards that 150 goal mark. He will be Liverpool’s highest goal scorer by some margin in the Premier League when he’s finished. Now, it’s about how many he can get and how long he stays put.

TBR’s View: Fowler and Salah are Liverpool icons

Goals win games and both Robbie Fowler and Mo Salah are masters of their craft. Fowler was a box player who produced outstanding finishing.

Salah is also a good finisher, but he produces moments of magic at times that no one else in the squad can. Perhaps, even in the club’s history.

For Salah to surpass Fowler like this is massive. It’s a huge achievement and one he’s worthy of doing, such have been his performances over the years he’s been there.

In terms of cementing a legacy and picking a game to break that record, Mo Salah couldn’t really have picked a better occasion.