Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp praises 'outstanding' Jordan Henderson











Jurgen Klopp has told Viaplay that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was a ‘pressing machine’ during their win over Everton last night.

Liverpool got back to winning ways in the Merseyside derby after a much improved display at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men took the lead after a breath-taking counter-attack just moments after James Tarkowski had rattled the woodwork with a header.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah linked up brilliantly as they swept down the pitch, with the Egyptian winger finishing off the move after Jordan Pickford was caught way out of position.

Cody Gakpo gave the Reds some breathing space just after half-time and Klopp’s side managed the game exceptionally well to see out a 2-0 win.

Liverpool looked more like their old selves as they set a high tempo from the off and much of that was down to their midfield three of Henderson, Stefan Bajcetic and Fabinho.

And Klopp has highlighted Henderson’s performance in what was the 32-year-old’s first start in the league since the 3-0 loss at Brighton last month.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Klopp labels Henderson a ‘machine’

Speaking to Viaplay after the game, Klopp said he was seriously impressed with Henderson’s work-rate last night.

“But Hendo was a one man pressing machine, so the game he played was exceptional you have to say. It was a real skipper’s performance,” the Liverpool boss said.

Henderson has come under a lot of scrutiny for his performances this season, with Klopp’s side struggling in the middle of the park.

But the Reds looked back to their best last night and Klopp may well have found the right balance in midfield.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Bajcetic was deservedly handed the Man of the Match award after an exceptional display. But the youngster seemed to benefit massively from playing alongside an experienced player like Henderson.

The £20 million man was a standout performer for England at the World Cup but he hasn’t managed to produce similar form in a Liverpool shirt.

Klopp will be hoping last night will be a turning point for Liverpool and Henderson.

The Reds still have plenty of time to get their season back on track and they showed back in the 2020-21 campaign that they are more than capable of producing a brilliant run after a slow start to the season.

