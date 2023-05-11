Crystal Palace set for Wilfried Zaha decision amid Arsenal, Newcastle, Spurs and Chelsea links - report











The hierarchy at Crystal Palace are unsure on whether it is the right decision to offer Wilfried Zaha a bumper new deal, according to reports.

The Eagles star’s contract expires at the end of the season amid transfer links with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Palace are weighing up whether to give Zaha a contract which is worth around £10million-a-year.

The contract would mean Zaha would be on £200,000-a-week at the South London side. This is a very big offer, and one that has seen the board split on the decision.

Not all of the Palace hierarchy want to offer his a sum of money on this amount. Zaha reportedly also wants the contract to be four years long, another decision the hierarchy are not sure about.

Zaha future uncertain at Crystal Palace

The Ivory Coast attacker is no doubt a legend at the Eagles. Throughout his career at the club, he has been crucial in getting them to promoted to the Premier League and staying in the division for over a decade.

In his 457 appearances for Palace, Zaha has scored 90 goals and picked up 76 assists for the South London side.

Despite the contract he is being offered being very lucrative, it seems a no-brainer to keep him at the club. He has been such a valuable asset and the team look in good shape with him alongside Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

The “world-class” star will no doubt have options from elsewhere, so he has a decision to make. It seems weird to hear the owners torn on the decision to offer him a contract despite it being a lot of money.

It is especially hard to find good talent for cheap, and Palace would have to sign a couple of players to replace Zaha. To be able to keep him at the club seems like the better decision.

He has been injured a few times this season, but he has most definitely been rushed back on a couple of occasions. With a full summer break and pre-season, he should be able to rid himself of these injury struggles that have happened this season.

